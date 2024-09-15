CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,509 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS FDEC opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

