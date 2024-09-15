CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.12. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

