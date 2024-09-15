CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

