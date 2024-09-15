CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %

FAPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.