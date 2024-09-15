CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $202,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.4 %
FAPR opened at $39.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13.
About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
