CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tidewater by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

TDW opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.53 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

