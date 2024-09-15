CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $129.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.19, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

