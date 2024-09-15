CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

FMAR opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

