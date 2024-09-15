CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,031.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after acquiring an additional 774,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNLA opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.74 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.