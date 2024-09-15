CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,827 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2024

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,950,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 258,667 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after buying an additional 152,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,981,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.