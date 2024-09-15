CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,827 SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,950,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after buying an additional 258,667 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after buying an additional 152,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,981,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

