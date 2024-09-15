Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.50.

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.85.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

About Corpay

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

