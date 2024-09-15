Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 514 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

