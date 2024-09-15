Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,830.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,014 shares of company stock worth $7,070,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

