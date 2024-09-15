Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

