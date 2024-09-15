Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 12,037 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 543,464 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AES. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 32.74%. AES’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

