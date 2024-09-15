Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $780.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.