Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 7,605 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,893,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,141,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,546,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $4,484,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,219,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,311,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,355,010. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

