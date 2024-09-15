Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,268,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,950 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,509,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,783,000 after buying an additional 7,478,762 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,330,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,157,000 after buying an additional 2,588,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,441,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after buying an additional 2,166,229 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 21,680,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 694,079 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.65.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

