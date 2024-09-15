Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 9,689 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.