Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.25.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

