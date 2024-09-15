Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BlackLine by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $50.01 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.43, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,989.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karole Morgan-Prager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,765 shares of company stock worth $851,418. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

