Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,485,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NTRS opened at $88.24 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.