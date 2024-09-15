Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $337.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

