Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.