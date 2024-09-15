Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Endava worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,551,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Endava Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DAVA opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
