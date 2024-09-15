Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.32. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

