Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,753 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

