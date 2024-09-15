Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,352 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,661 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,372,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

