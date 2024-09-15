Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,193 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 124.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $894,697.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $653,748.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 10,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $894,697.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,798 shares of company stock worth $4,454,640. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

