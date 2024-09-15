Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,026 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

