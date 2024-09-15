Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,328 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

