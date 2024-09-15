DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 27,307 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,798,000 after purchasing an additional 222,884 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,252,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,192,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,419,000 after acquiring an additional 679,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,469,000 after acquiring an additional 96,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $188,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $156.99 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.