DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of BioNTech worth $34,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BioNTech Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $123.40 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $76.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

