DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $561.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

