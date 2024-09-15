DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.9% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 63,493 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

