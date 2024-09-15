DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $24.08 Million Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.23.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.