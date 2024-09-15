DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.36 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,374 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $463,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 86,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

