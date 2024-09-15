DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $26.82 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.44% of Chart Industries worth $26,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,986,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,814,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,170,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 930,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE GTLS opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.90. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $177.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,940 shares of company stock worth $217,071. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

