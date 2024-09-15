DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $28.57 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 909,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,969,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,854,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $88.46 and a 12 month high of $107.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

