DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $95,049,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $72,498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

