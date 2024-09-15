DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,000 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $38,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

CLH opened at $243.97 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

