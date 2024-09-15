DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 505 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Moderna were worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $1,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,792,839.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moderna
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.