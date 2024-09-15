DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,473 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $108.16 and a 1 year high of $191.33.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

