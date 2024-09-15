Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $40,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.52.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

