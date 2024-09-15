DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114,779 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

