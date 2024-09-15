Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,311 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Devon Energy by 447.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 964,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,309,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,092,000 after purchasing an additional 721,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 592,765 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DVN opened at $39.45 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.