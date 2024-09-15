DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,220,537 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,070. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

