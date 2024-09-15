Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $103.10 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

