eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,282 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of eBay worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $73,777,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $53,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Citigroup increased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

eBay Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.