Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $9.34

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $10.09. Enovix shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1,904,118 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,434.34% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enovix by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enovix by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 171,635 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

