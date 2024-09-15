Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,296 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after buying an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.